Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0007 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $121,869.38 and approximately $6,950.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,326.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.01160464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00242154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,147,801 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

