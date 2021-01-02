$0.23 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $7,866,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $3,967,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

