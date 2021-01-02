1,360 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 173,930 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $253.39 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 703.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.