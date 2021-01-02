$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.89. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

NYSE:BABA opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $629.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.84 and its 200 day moving average is $266.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

