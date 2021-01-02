20,000 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILT. BidaskClub lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.