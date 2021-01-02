20,300 Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 83.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASA. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

CASA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.