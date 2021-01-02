$22.68 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $22.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.23 billion and the lowest is $22.22 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $82.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

