$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) will report sales of $5.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 million and the highest is $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

