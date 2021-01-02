54,000 Shares in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in OpGen by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. OpGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

OpGen Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

