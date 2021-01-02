6,000 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

