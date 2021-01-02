66,200 Shares in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Colony Capital by 22.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Colony Capital by 44.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

CLNY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

