6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Up 455.6%

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) shares shot up 455.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 64,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

