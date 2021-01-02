$726.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $726.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.30 million and the highest is $730.60 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $737.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

DY stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $114,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

