$83.63 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $83.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.47 million and the highest is $85.31 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.80 million to $292.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.19 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $349.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 34,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

