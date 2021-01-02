A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.