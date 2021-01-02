A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATEN. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $163,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 195.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 106.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 127.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

