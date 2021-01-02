ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

ABB stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 484,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 480,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

