ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

