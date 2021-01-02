AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 75.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,582 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

