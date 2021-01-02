Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSE:FCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90. 44,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 45,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit