Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSE:FCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90. 44,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 45,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

