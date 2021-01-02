Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

