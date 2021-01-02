Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

AEIS stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $104.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

