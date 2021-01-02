AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 2,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

