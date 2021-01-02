AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 5%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 175,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,674,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

