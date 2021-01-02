Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

