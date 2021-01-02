Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.92.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amgen by 68.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.