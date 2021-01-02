Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) vs. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Head to Head Review

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01%

40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 170.36%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 33.02 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -17.63 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.77 $9.39 million $0.61 9.46

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital and University of Pennsylvania. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.