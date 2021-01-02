Amon Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $22,474.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

