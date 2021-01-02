Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $867.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.59 million to $899.70 million. Lennox International reported sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average is $270.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

