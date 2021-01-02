Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post sales of $26.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.93 billion and the lowest is $25.41 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $84.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.31 billion to $85.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.11 billion to $107.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,986 shares of company stock worth $268,609,895 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $273.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

