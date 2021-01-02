Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Billion

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post sales of $26.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.93 billion and the lowest is $25.41 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $84.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.31 billion to $85.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.11 billion to $107.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,986 shares of company stock worth $268,609,895 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $273.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit