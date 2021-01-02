Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $22.50

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

