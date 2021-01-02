Analysts Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $52.10

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.35 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

