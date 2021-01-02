Analysts Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT at $27.17

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,601 shares of company stock worth $3,651,256. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

