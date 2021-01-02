Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$30.19

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9833593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

