Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $187.35

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.94.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st.
NYSE:WEX opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
