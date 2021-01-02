Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $187.35

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE:WEX opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

