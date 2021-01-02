Analyzing Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) & FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Isonics has a beta of -63.48, suggesting that its stock price is 6,448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Isonics and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A FMC 10.64% 30.81% 8.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isonics and FMC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FMC $4.61 billion 3.24 $477.40 million $6.09 18.87

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isonics and FMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A FMC 0 3 15 0 2.83

FMC has a consensus price target of $122.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given FMC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Isonics.

Summary

FMC beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

