Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.81. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

