Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLA opened at $705.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.68, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $718.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.66.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.