Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,232 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $338.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.66. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. FBN Securities increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

