AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

