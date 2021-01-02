Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACA. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of ACA opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcosa by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcosa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.