Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.