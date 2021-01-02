Arionum 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $49,005.19 and $15.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,751.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $760.51 or 0.02473046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00426545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.81 or 0.01153796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00451077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00193057 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.