ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Hits $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00413828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.