Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells $325,920.00 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $79.20 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

