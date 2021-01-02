Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASPU. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock worth $349,665 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

