Attila 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $283,908.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Attila token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $55.23 million and approximately $283,908.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.