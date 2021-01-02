Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 7.3%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56. 1,460,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 395,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.52.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

