Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.