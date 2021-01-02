AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells $10,098.27 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $10,098.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 397,136 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit