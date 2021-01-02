AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells $10,098.27 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $10,098.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 397,136 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

